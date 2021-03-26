As part of Police Month activities this March, the Eleuthera Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force will conduct an island-wide road check simultaneously in districts across Eleuthera on Saturday, March 27th, ensuring that motorists are complying with all the road safety laws, COVID-19 safety measures, vehicle licensing and insurance and others.

More than 313 road traffic incidents were reported to have occurred throughout the Bahamas’ Family Islands during 2020. Motorists are being asked to follow the rules of the road and to drive safely.