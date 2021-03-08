NASSAU, The Bahamas (March 5, 2021) —Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, the country’s premier real estate firm, announces a strategic partnership with Baha Mar, the leading integrated resort destination in The Bahamas, to exclusively represent Baha Mar Residences, the only Caribbean residential ownership project featuring impeccable turnkey residences by two acclaimed hotel brands: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and SLS Baha Mar. A collection of five-star, sophisticated one to six-bedroom oceanfront private homes and waterside villas, Baha Mar Residences are a spectacular, ultra-luxury addition to Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty’s extensive portfolio of exquisite properties in The Bahamas.

“We are honored to represent these extraordinary properties and iconic hotel brands. Baha Mar has created an exceptional destination and we take great pride in showcasing the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar Residences across international markets,” said Nick Damianos with Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty.

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty’s strategic partnerships, technology platforms and expansive network uniquely position the firm to connect with high-net-worth individuals, marketing Baha Mar Residences, along with the destination’s unparalleled ownership experiences, to clients around the world.

“Baha Mar offers the ideal lifestyle experience for contemporary homeowners looking for the privacy of a luxury home paired with the amenities of a world class resort destination,” said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “As the premier real estate firm in The Bahamas, Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty deeply values our unparalleled approach to resort lifestyle and we look forward to working together to reach Sotheby’s international network of qualified clients seeking the best of luxury living in The Caribbean.”

As the unprecedented circumstances created by COVID-19 have influenced the search criteria for many luxury real estate buyers, Baha Mar provides residential owners with access to a wide range of on-property amenities, including Royal Blue, the Jack Nicklaus championship golf course; tennis at Baha Mar Racquet Club and spa services at ESPA, in addition to signature culinary experiences around the property.

“These amenities paired with the resort’s rental program make ownership at Baha Mar even more attractive for the clients looking to work remotely, stay and play at their new home,” added Damianos.

As part of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty partnership with Baha Mar, the real estate company will open a dedicated sales office located at the resort destination. The team is led by Michelle Collie, Director of Sales & Operations, who formerly served as Director of Resort Experience at Baha Mar, and sales associates Bianca Aranha and Jacquelyn Louis. This dedicated team will exclusively manage the real estate services and sales of Baha Mar Residences.

