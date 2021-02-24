The Bahamas Ministry of Education released a statement on the official re-opening of face-to-face instruction in public schools in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma, on Saturday, February 20th, 2021. The full statement reads as follows:

“The public is hereby informed that schools on New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma, have been given permission to resume face-to-face instruction, using the hybrid or blended model, beginning on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

While many schools will open on Tuesday, some schools will begin at a later date. Each school will inform parents and guardians of their respective reopening date. Please check the school’s social media platforms for more detailed updates. Parents and guardians are also advised that, if necessary, they may visit their child’s school to speak with an administrator.

In order to mitigate the effects of the Covid19 virus, parents and guardians are asked to do the following:

• Ensure that the body temperature is below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Monitor for possible Covid19 related symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, sore throat or a continual dry cough.

• Ensure that each child has a face mask and if available, a personal hand sanitizer.

If these symptoms present for students or staff members, or if either a student or staff member has had close contact with a person diagnosed with Covid19, they are required to remain at home and to seek the appropriate medical advice.

To assist with the safe return of students to their respective schools and to ensure that each school is able to manage their administrative and instructional functions, parents and guardians are requested to adhere to the details as advised by their child’s school. The Ministry looks forward to the cooperation of all stakeholders in this regard.

The public is also informed that further details on the resumption of face-to-face instruction will be provided by the Ministry of Education at a press conference to be held at the Ministry’s headquarters building on Monday afternoon, 22nd February, 2021 at 3 p.m.”

Source:

Ministry of Education

Communications Section