The Coast Guard rescued three Cuban nationals, Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, who had reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry spotted three people waving a makeshift flag while on routine patrol, Monday. The aircrew dropped them food, water and a radio to establish communications while a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew deployed to the scene.
The helicopter crew hoisted the two men and one woman and transferred them to Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries.
“Thanks to our aircrews diligently conducting routine patrols, we were able to spot people in distress and intervene,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard Seventh District. “This was a very complex operation involving asset and crews from different units, but thanks to good communication and coordination between command centers and pilots, we were able to safely get everyone to a medical facility before the situation could worsen.”
Source:
US Coast Guard
