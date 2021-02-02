

The Office of the Prime Minister released a statement on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, with an update on the first batch of vaccines expected to be delivered to the Bahamas, through the COVAX coalition.

The statement began, “The Government of The Bahamas has received formal notification from COVAX of the estimated COVID-19 vaccine dose allocation for the first phase of delivery to The Bahamas. COVAX, a coalition led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi (Vaccine Alliance), informed Bahamian health authorities that The Bahamas could receive 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, starting the second half of February through the second quarter of 2021.”

It concluded with, “The AstraZeneca vaccine has received Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval from WHO. The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee will hold a press conference on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 at 5pm, when more details about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan will be released.”

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas