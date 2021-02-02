During a visit to North Eleuthera on January 8th, 2021, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced that a contract for the construction of a new Glass Window Bridge would soon be signed.

Minister of Public Works, Desmond Bannister, who accompanied the Prime Minister to Eleuthera, commented in an interview, saying, “We’ve done engineering studies for the new Glass Window Bridge. This one is desperately needed. The former plans that I met in place was for a causeway, which just won’t do. It will not alleviate the problems there.

“So, we have had engineers working for 12 months to come up with appropriate plans for the new Glass Window Bridge. They’ve done all the studies – the tidal studies, the wave studies – everything. They came up with three designs, and we chose one that we believe is going to be most appropriate. The waves will not go over that new bridge.”

Commenting briefly on possible timeline, Bannister stated, “It is going to be a wonderful, beautifully iconic site for Eleuthera. We expect that it will be one of the wonders of the world when it’s finished. It will take eighteen (18) months to build, and we want to start it this year (2021).

“It is going to be an extraordinary sight for anywhere in the world, and its going to be located in Eleuthera. Next to that will be a tourist village, where vendors will be able to operate from, along with other amenities like a restaurant. Visitors and residents will be able to come and look over into the ocean from there. We are going to now be able to safely take advantage of this famous landmark site.”