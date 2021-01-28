On Tuesday evening, January 26th, 2021, the Bahamas Ministry of Education (MOE) released a brief statement on the resumption of face-to-face instruction within schools on Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco and Exuma.

No announcements, however, were forthcoming in the statement. In it, they advised the public to stay tuned to the Ministry of Education’s website, and other media platforms for impending updates.

The statement further informed that the MOE was still in discussions with the Ministry of Health concerning the return to the classroom in the affected islands, and once discussions concluded, the MOE would then engage its stakeholders to determine a firm date for the return to in-person instructions.