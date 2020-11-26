Today, General Manager Chris Morris at The Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina officially announced a re-opening date of December 18th, 2020, for the property, located at the southern tip of The Eleutheran archipelago.

The Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina is typically open 365 days a year, and in a brief interview at the end of the third quarter of 2020, GM Morris expressed that they wanted nothing more than to get their incredible staff back to work and guests on property.

At that time, he shared that December was looking strong, and that from the tourist perspective, the Baha Mar and Atlantis resorts committing to opening dates was the barometer of whether the Bahamas was open or not. Both of those mega-properties, located in New Providence have also now announced opening dates in December 2020.

When asked about The Cape’s readiness in terms of health safety measures and protocols, Morris answered, “All of these were already put in place when we first re-opened in July. We have received our Clean and Pristine Certification from the Government, and we will do everything in our powers to protect our customers, employees, and neighbors to the best of our ability. Protocols are in place and we’re ready to go.”