The Office of the Prime Minister, on Monday morning, November 9th, 2020 released a brief statement on domestic flights and sea vessels traveling to and from Eleuthera. The statement read as follows:
“The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that all domestic flights or sea vessels traveling in to or out of Eleuthera are prohibited at this time, except in the case of an emergency.
Flights approved by the Director of Civil Aviation and all sea vessels approved by the Bahamas Maritime Authority are also exempted.
The updated Emergency Powers Order will provide additional details.”
___________
9 November 2020
Office of the Prime Minister
Commonwealth of The Bahamas
Contact: opmcommunications@bahamas.gov.bs
Website: www.opm.gov.bs
