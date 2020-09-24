(September 23rd, 2020) – ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-ONE (151) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES, TWO (2) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED DEATHS AND ONE (1) DEATH UNDER INVESTIGATION NOW CONFIRMED – Update #175

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are one hundred fifty-one (151) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to three thousand six hundred eighteen (3,618).

There have been two thousand five hundred fifty (2,550) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, six hundred twenty-one (621) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, one hundred thirty-two (132) confirmed cases in Abaco, fifty-four (54) confirmed cases in Bimini, twenty-seven (27) confirmed cases in Exuma, twenty-two (22) confirmed cases in Eleuthera, nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Inagua, fifteen (15) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, twelve (12) confirmed cases in Long Island, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, seven (7) confirmed cases in Acklins, six (6) confirmed cases in Andros, five (5) confirmed cases in Crooked Island, three (3) confirmed cases in Mayaguana, and one hundred thirty-seven (137) confirmed cases with locations pending.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows:

Island # of Cases

New Providence – 128

Grand Bahama – 4

Abaco – 17

Andros – 1

Inagua – 1

TOTAL: 151

Investigations are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current

COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health also confirms the death of a seventy-three (73) year old male and a forty-nine (49) year old male, who passed away yesterday, 22nd September, 2020. Both men are from New Providence. Another death previously under investigation is now confirmed. This person is a forty (40) year old female from New Providence, who passed away on 30th August, 2020.

These unfortunate deaths decrease the number of deaths under investigation to nineteen (19), and the confirmed death toll is tallied at eighty (80).