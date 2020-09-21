

Foul play is suspected in an incident which took place over the weekend, where the body of a young woman was found in waters off North Eleuthera.

On Saturday, September 19th, 2020, shortly before noon, Police were called to a scene in Lower Bogue, where the body of a female, wearing a black dress, was found washed up in waters along the shoreline at Lower Bogue beach, approximately 300 feet from the community dock. Police reported that on arrival at the scene, the young woman was in an unresponsive state.

The local nurse was summoned, and the body of the woman was examined, after which she was pronounced lifeless. The deceased woman is known to be a resident of Lower Bogue, in her 20’s.

Police in Eleuthera informed that Assistant Commissioners of Police, Mackey and Cash out of New Providence are leading a team of investigators in this matter.