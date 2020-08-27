The Bahamas Government on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, released Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic)(No. 4) Order, 2020, which replaced all previous orders, and formally took effect on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020.

The Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic)(No. 4) Order, 2020 document, includes general provisions on Covid-19 protocols, business and office operations, as well as domestic and international travel. The document then outlines measures relating to islands currently categorized as having no Covid-19 cases, grouped in the ‘first schedule’ – in reference to businesses, religious and educational instruction, social gatherings, special events and public beaches and parks.

Part IV of the order then details measures relating to all other islands, grouped in the ‘second schedule’ – as to curfew, permitted activities, prohibited businesses and activities, religious and educational instruction, social gatherings, special events and public beaches and parks, construction and more.

Part V of the order, labeled as miscellaneous, references public transportation, the power the stop vehicles, littering, failure to enforce requirements, falsified results, general penalties and others.

Download the full document here.