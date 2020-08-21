Early on Friday morning, August 21st, 2020, Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera, Hank Johnson, released a recorded message to his constituents, updating them on his status since being admitted to hospital earlier in the week, after testing positive for Covid-19.

He greeted friends and supporters and informed that he was now out of hospital, and had entered into quarantine, saying, “Good morning Everyone. Hank Johnson – I would like to thank all of you, for your prayers, and your words of encouragement. I have been released. I am now going into quarantine for the necessary length of time.”

He explained that he had traveled to New Providence this week for an unrelated symptom, and was tested and found positive, but to date, had experienced no classic symptoms of the virus. “I came (to Nassau) because my pressure was up, not regulating properly. They swabbed me, and I showed a positive (for Covid-19). So, of course, I went in (to hospital) for tests and checks, and I have not had any symptoms thus far, none. As a precaution now, I’m going into quarantine.”

MP Johnson also informed that his family and close circle had been tested and found negative to-date. “My family has been tested, my wife, my children, as well as those individuals who are around me. So far, so good. They have tested negative. God is good. It’s just me.”

He said he planned to continue working during his time in quarantine, and would make himself available, “I’m taking a little break, but, I’m still working for the people. So, I’m taking calls. My number has not changed. Whatever I can do to help, I am back at it now. Thank you very much to you all…”