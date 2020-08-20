On Thursday morning, August 20th, through the social media page of the Free National Movement, a brief press statement was released on behalf of Mr. Hank Johnson, Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera. The statement read as follows:
“Press Statement from Hank Johnson, Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera.
August 19, 2020
Today I received test results confirming I have COVID-19.
I am currently hospitalized in New Providence.
I thank the medical staff for their skilled and detailed care of me and all the Bahamians battling this illness.
Please keep me and all those in our country afflicted with COVID-19 in your prayers.”
As of Wednesday evening, August 19th, 2020, the Ministry of Health had reported 4 (four) confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Eleuthera.
A new emergency order cited as the Emergency Powers (Covid 19 Pandemic)(Storm Preparedness) Order, 2020...
ALERT #1 ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, THURSDAY 20TH...
Ministry of Health Update – August 19th, 2020:
ONE HUNDRED SEVEN (107) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19...
.
SEVEN – DAY WEATHER FORECAST 18 – 24 AUGUST, 2020
High pressure centered over the central...
You must be logged in to post a comment.