On Thursday morning, August 20th, through the social media page of the Free National Movement, a brief press statement was released on behalf of Mr. Hank Johnson, Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera. The statement read as follows:

“Press Statement from Hank Johnson, Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera.

August 19, 2020

Today I received test results confirming I have COVID-19.

I am currently hospitalized in New Providence.

I thank the medical staff for their skilled and detailed care of me and all the Bahamians battling this illness.

Please keep me and all those in our country afflicted with COVID-19 in your prayers.”

As of Wednesday evening, August 19th, 2020, the Ministry of Health had reported 4 (four) confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Eleuthera.