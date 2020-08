ALERT #1 ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, THURSDAY 20TH AUGUST 2020, AT 9 AM EDT.

…TROPICAL STORM ALERT ISSUED FOR THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS…

A TROPICAL STORM ALERT IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS. THIS INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF INAGUA, MAYAGUANA, CROOKED ISLAND, ACKLINS, RAGGED ISLAND, LONG CAY AND SAMANA CAY.

A TROPICAL STORM ALERT IS ALSO IN EFFECT FOR THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS.

A TROPICAL STORM ALERT MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED WITHIN 60 HOURS.

AT 8 AM EDT, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 15.4 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 50.9 DEGREES WEST, OR ABOUT 830 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS, OR ABOUT 1,390 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF GRAND TURK AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, OR ABOUT 1,505 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF INAGUA, OR ABOUT 1,835 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

THE DEPRESSION IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST NEAR 21 MPH AND THIS MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE DEPRESSION IS EXPECTED TO MOVE NEAR OR NORTH OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS BY LATE FRIDAY AND IN THE VICINITY OF THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 35 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. GRADUAL STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST AND THE DEPRESSION IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY.

RESIDENTS IN THE TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS AND THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS SHOULD BEGIN TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS BEGINNING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE NEXT ALERT ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN WILL BE ISSUED AT NOON.

ISSUED BY: JEFFREY SIMMONS