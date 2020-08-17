Philip Brave Davis, Bahamas’ Leader of the Opposition, on Sunday evening, August 16th, released a statement on his social media page, which revealed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and was in hospital receiving care. His brief statement read as follows:

“In the last six weeks, more than a thousand Bahamians have learned they’ve tested positive for the COVID virus. This morning, I learned the same thing. I am in hospital receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we’ve received.

We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors and healthcare workers who are working day and night. Please include them in your prayers also.

One of our greatest strengths as a people is how we care for each other. Let’s find new ways to do this now. Look out for your neighbours. Buy an extra bag of groceries for a friend in need, and check on someone who may need your support.

May God’s grace and blessings be continually over The Bahamas… I know better days are ahead for all of us. Thank you.”