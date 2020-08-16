The Administrator’s Office in Spanish Wells issued a statement, on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 in response to public questions about the recent lifting of lockdown restrictions on Spanish Wells. It reads as follows:

“This office seeks to further clarify the recent statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister with respect to the Lockdown and Spanish Wells.

On 15 August 2020 this office was contacted by the Office of the Prime Minister further to the same which seeks to clarify the many questions which had been phoned into OPM since last evening.

The photo below cites the first set of islands exempted from “Lockdown Order”. It is clear that the law reverts back to the Emergency Powers (Covid 19 Pandemic)(No. 3) Order, 2020. Link is provided for ease of reference:

https://opm.gov.bs/emergency-powers-covid19-pandemicno-3order2020-pdf/

Spanish Wells is now an island listed in the Third Schedule, which lessens restrictions for activities such as weddings, funerals, restaurants, church services and beaches. Commercial activity is allowed. There is no curfew in effect for the islands listed in the Third Schedule including Spanish Wells. For further information regarding the lessening of restrictions, please click on the following link:

https://opm.gov.bs/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/EMERGENCY-2020.pdf

Health and safety protocols should continue to be adhered to for your personal safety and that of those around you.

This office apologizes for any misunderstanding resulting from the same.”