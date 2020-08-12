Bahamas Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis, along with Deputy Prime Minister, Peter Turnquest have both entered voluntary self-quarantine after learning of a confirmed COVID-19 case exposure within the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre building, which houses both the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as the Ministry of Finance and their agencies.

A statement released by the Bahamas Cabinet Office on Tuesday afternoon, August 11th, 2020, stated that following the exposure to COVID-19 at the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre, the building had been closed for cleaning and sanitization.

The statement continued, “The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre.

“At this point there has been no confirmation that the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister have been exposed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister will voluntarily enter into self-quarantine until further instructions from the Ministry of Health.

“Other employees of the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre are encouraged to self-quarantine until further instructions are issued by the Ministry of Health.”

Source:

The Cabinet Office, Commonwealth of The Bahamas

August 11th, 2020