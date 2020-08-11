A statement was released by The Bahamas Cabinet Office on Monday, August 10th, with information about Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd’s exposure to COVID-19, his subsequent test and actions taken. The statement read as follows:
“The Cabinet Offices announces for general information that the Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd received a negative COVID-19 RT00-PCR test result on 8th August, 2020.
Following the Ministry of Health’s protocols, Minister Lloyd was tested after learning he was exposed to a positive case.
Out of an abundance of caution and on advice, Minister Lloyd has voluntarily entered self-quarantine. He continues to perform his functions as Minister of Education, working remotely from home.
All necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Ministry of Education headquarters building are being observed.”
Source:
The Cabinet Office, Commonwealth of The Bahamas
10th August, 2020
