A statement was released by The Bahamas Cabinet Office on Monday, August 10th, with information about Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd’s exposure to COVID-19, his subsequent test and actions taken. The statement read as follows:

“The Cabinet Offices announces for general information that the Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd received a negative COVID-19 RT00-PCR test result on 8th August, 2020.

Following the Ministry of Health’s protocols, Minister Lloyd was tested after learning he was exposed to a positive case.

Out of an abundance of caution and on advice, Minister Lloyd has voluntarily entered self-quarantine. He continues to perform his functions as Minister of Education, working remotely from home.

All necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Ministry of Education headquarters building are being observed.”

Source:

The Cabinet Office, Commonwealth of The Bahamas

10th August, 2020