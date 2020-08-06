On Sunday evening, August 2nd, 2020, the Office of The Prime released the following statement and poster (above) about Emancipation Day Shopping Hours, which apply to all islands of The Bahamas:

“The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, water production companies and hardware stores will be permitted to operate for the general public on Monday 3 August 2020 from 7am to 6pm.

This applies to all islands of The Bahamas, including Grand Bahama.

The public is reminded to practice the following COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

• wear a face mask when you leave home;

• keep your distance, at least 6 ft from others;

• wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. ”

__________

Source:

2 August 2020

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas