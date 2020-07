ALERT #19 ON HURRICANE ISAIAS ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, FRIDAY 31ST JULY 2020, AT 3AM EDT.

……ISAIAS IS MOVING CLOSER TO INAGUA AND THE TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS………

A HURRICANE WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS!

A HURRICANE WARNING MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED SOMEWHERE IN THE WARNING AREA WITHIN 36 HOURS.

AT 2 AM EDT, THE CENTER OF ISAIAS WAS LOCATED NEAR 45 MILES SOUTHEAST OF INAGUA, OR ABOUT 76 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF THE TURKS & CAICOS, OR 170 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF ACKLINS & CROOKED ISLAND, OR ABOUT 210 MILES SOUTHEAST OF LONG ISLAND OR ABOUT 428 MILES SOUTHEAST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

ISAIAS IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 18 MPH, AND A NORTHWESTWARD MOTION WITH SOME DECREASE IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF ISAIAS WILL MOVE OVER THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS BY EARLY MORNING. ISAIAS IS FORECAST TO BE NEAR THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS FRIDAY AND MOVE NEAR OR OVER THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS ON SATURDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 80 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS.

HURRICANE FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 30 MILES FROM THE CENTER AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 240 MILES FROM THE CENTER

LOCALIZED FLOODING ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS AS ISAIAS IS FORECAST TO PRODUCE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES.

RESIDENTS THROUGHOUT THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS SHOULD RUSH TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO MITIGATE DAMAGES AND SECURE ALL LOOSE ITEMS AROUND THEIR PROPERTY.

SMALL CRAFT IN THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS CAICOS ISLANDS SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOUR AND REMAIN IN PORT DUE TO DANGERIOUS SWELLS AHEAD, DURING AND AFTER THE PASSAGE OF ISAIAS.

RESIDENTS ARE URGE TO FOLLOW ALL ADVICE GIVEN IN ALERT MESSAGES.

THE NEXT ALERT ON HURRICANE ISAIAS WILL BE ISSUED AT 6 AM EDT FRIDAY 31 JULY, 2020.

ISSUED BY: MICHAEL STUBBS – DEPUTY DIRECTOR