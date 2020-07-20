The Bahamas Cabinet Office released a statement on Sunday evening, July 19th, 2020, following a national address by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis earlier on Sunday afternoon, where he announced several changes being made to his Cabinet of Ministers, including the appointment of Renward Wells as the new Minister of Health, and subsequent appointment of Senator Dion Foulkes as Minister of Labour and Minister of Transport and Local Government. Member of Parliament, Mr. Travis Robinson was also formally reinstated as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. The statement read as follows:

“It is announced for general information that His Excellency, the Governor-General, pursuant to Article 77 of the Constitution, makes the following appointment with effect from 20th July, 2020:

The Honourable Renward Ricardo Wells – Ministry of Health

Senator the Honourable Dion Alexander Foulkes – Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Transport and Local Government

His Excellency, the Governor-General, pursuant to the provision of Article 81 of the Constitution, makes the following appointment with effect from 20th July, 2020:

Mr. Travis Robinson, MP – Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Parliamentary Secretary.”

________

Source:

Bahamas Cabinet Office

Nassau, The Bahamas

July 19th, 2020