As more businesses re-open it becomes imperative for them to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister explained during a COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

“The Ministry of Health recognizes that it is challenged to prepare policies, procedures, and regulations for every workplace in The Bahamas,” Dr. Dahl-Regis said.

“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health has published a set of recommendations for all business types entitled ‘Workplace Guidelines During COVID-19’.”

She stated that this document will assist each business owner to determine if their business is ready to open and to function adequately in the COVID-19 environment.

Dr. Dahl-Regis explained that the document features an assessment tool that permits each owner to determine whether their company is within the low, medium, or high-risk categories.

She said it also offers mitigation actions to permit businesses to comply with the recommended guidelines.

“Business owners can now go online at the Ministry of Health’s website, click on ‘Workplace Guidelines During COVID-19,’ download the assessment tool, and submit to covidvirtual@bahamas.gov.bs.”

The COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator said as the digital solution is finalized and fully automated business owners will be able to:

1. fill in the assessment tools online;

2. submit the information requested;

3. receive an instant score; and

4. obtain as suggested set actions for mitigation.

“Business owners who receive satisfactory scores are issued a certificate that can be placed on the walls of their business to let patrons know that they are COVID-19 ready and compliant. Certificates are valid for at least six months and can be re-certified.”

She stated that the Ministry of Health has been working very closely with the Department of Environment Health Services. Dr. Dahl-Regis said DEHS will carry out all the necessary on-site inspections to ensure compliance and enforcement of the recommended guidelines.

Source:

Bahamas Information Services

Written By Llonella Gilbert