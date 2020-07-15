The Ministry of Education (MOE) began hosting the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations at public school locations across the country on Monday, July 13th, 2020. The MOE also informed that all BGCSE practical examinations will be held from Monday, July 13th through Friday, August 14th, 2020. See the revised 2020 timetable below:
See important Ministry of Education notices in reference to protocols for students taking national examinations:
– All examinations will be conducted under Ministry of Health protocols.
– Face masks are to be worn at all times.
– Candidates must bring a government issued picture ID. School candidates must wear their respective school uniforms.
– Candidates must report to their examination centres or schools at leat ONE HOUR prior to the start of each examination.
– Candidates must bring the necessary equipment or tools to the examination room, as borrowing will NOT be permitted.
– Candidates will NOT be permitted to loiter on school campuses following their exams.
For further information, contact the Eleuthera District Education Office or local high school locations directly.
Contact Numbers:
Ministry of Education – Eleuthera District High Schools
Eleuthera District Education Office – Mr. Michael Culmer (District Superintendent of Education)
Tel: – 332-6211/332-6212
Windermere High School – Mr. Limerick (Principal)
Tel: – 332-6105
Email: windermerehighbs@gmail.com
Samuel Guy Pinder All Age – formerly Spanish Wells All Age – Mrs. Chardel Brown-Gibson (Principal)
Tel: – 333-4052
Email: samuelguypinder2015@gmail.com
Harbour Island All Age – Mr. Ricardo Ferguson (Principal)
Tel: – 333-2261
North Eleuthera High – Mr. Kevin Hepburn (Principal)
Tel: – 335-1245
Central Eleuthera High – Mrs. Marie Galanis (Principal)
Tel: – 332-1248
Preston Albury High – Mr. Tracey Mckenzie (Principal)
Tel: – 334-2266
Email: prestonalbury@gmail.com
Source:
Ministry of Education EXAMINATION AND ASSESSMENT DIVISION
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation released updated travel requirements for visitors entering...
.
SEVEN – DAY WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BAHAMAS from 13th to 19th July, 2020
General Situation:...
Royal Bahamas Police Force, 47th Independence Anniversary, Clifford Park.
The Independence Celebrations...
Ministry of Health Update – July 11th, 2020:
The Ministry of Health confirms today that there...
You must be logged in to post a comment.