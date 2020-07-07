The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that tourism attractions, excursions and tours will be permitted to resume operations on all Family Islands, effective Monday, July 6th, 2020.

Facial masks and physical distancing protocols are mandatory.

On the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, tourism attractions, excursions and tours may resume operations starting Monday, July 13th, 2020.

The re-opening of attractions, excursions and tours is part of the phased re-opening of the country’s tourism sector.

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

July 5th, 2020