Two men from Harbour Island have been taken into custody by Police after a shooting incident in Hatchet Bay on Saturday evening, June 27th, 2020 where a two-year-old girl was shot and critically injured.

Police reported shortly before 10pm on Saturday evening, they received information that a child had been shot. Officers responding to the call arrived at the Hatchet Bay Clinic, where they observed the two-year-old fighting for her life. She reportedly had suffered a single gunshot wound to the right side of her abdomen. She was being treated by medical personnel, and was later airlifted to New Providence where she received emergency surgery. Police confirmed that she was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The grandmother of the injured girl, gave an account of the incident to Police, saying that she had been sitting on her front porch, holding her granddaughter in her arms, when a gold-coloured SUV vehicle approached from a western direction and stopped at the Baby Johnson Lane t-junction. She recounted that once stopped, men exited the vehicle, then one produced a handgun and began firing the weapon in their direction, before jumping back into the vehicle and speeding off.

It was at this time, she shared, that she realized her granddaughter had gotten shot. She said that she called out for help and took her granddaughter to the Hatchet Bay Clinic, nearby.

It was later determined by Police that the assailant/s had opened fire at a man from Hatchet Bay, nearby where the grandmother and her granddaughter had been located.

“She will have a tough road ahead, but, she is recovering.” commented one resident of the township on Sunday morning. “We were all very concerned this morning about this turn of events… Pray for them today, pray for us, and pray for this community of Hatchet Bay. I don’t know what’s gone wrong here…”

The two men apprehended, for Grievous Harm, by Police in reference to this shooting incident are said to be assisting authorities with this investigation.