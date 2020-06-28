(Press Release) History will be made on Monday, 29th June, 2020 when The Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas host their first-ever virtual Joint Presidents’ Changeover Ceremony. On that occasion, the Presidents of all 9 Rotary Clubs and the Presidents of all 6 Rotaract Clubs for the 2020/2021 Rotary year will be ceremonially pinned under the theme “ROTARY OPENS OPPORTUNITIES”.

The new Rotary year begins on July 1. Bahamian, PRIP Barry Rassin, a Past Rotary International President (2018/2019), will be the Moderator and host for the occasion. Greetings to the inductees and attendees will be delivered by HE Sir Cornelius A. Smith, GCMG, Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. High-ranking Rotarians from the Rotary International world will be guest speakers at the event. A special message will be delivered by PRN Shekhar Mehta, India, Rotary International President 2021-2022, and the guest speaker for the night will be PRID John Smarge, USA, Rotary International Director 2010 -2012.

The Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas represents all Rotary Clubs under the Rotary International Banner in District 7020 which is comprised of 16 countries and 10 islands. The Rotary Club Presidents will be inducted by Charles Sealy II, Bahamian and incoming District Governor for Rotary District 7020. The Rotaract Presidents will be inducted by Trevor Bridgewater of the British Virgin Islands and incoming District Rotaract Representative for Rotary District 7020.

Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas is a part of a global network of 1.2 million Rotarians from 200 countries and geographical areas, whose goal is to impact lives around the world. Volunteers undertake community service projects under the motto “Service Above Self”. The Rotary Clubs of the Bahamas comprise 9 Rotary clubs and 1 satellite club with over 450 members. Making up a part of the family of Rotary in the Bahamas are Rotaract, Interact and Early Act Clubs. There are 6 Rotaract clubs with over 150 members – representing an energetic and dynamic group of young professionals.

Assuming the prestigious roles of Rotary President (2020 – 2021) are Dwayne Wallas (Abaco), Carlton Watson (West), Audrey Carey (Eleuthera), Odette Carey (Old Fort), Stephen Dean (Nassau), Frances Dean (Nassau Sunrise), James Anderson (New Providence), Lionel Haven (Southeast) and Adrian White (East Nassau). Incoming Assistant Governors Carla D. Card-Stubbs and Kendal Strachan will provide guidance for the Rotary clubs in the new Rotary year. The incoming presidents of the Rotaract Clubs are Shadina Antoine (University of The Bahamas),Latoya Silver (Nassau Sunset), Lyniqueka Johnson (East Nassau), Michelle Evans, (BTVI): Laquan Cooper (Eleuthera) and Paige Hanna (Southeast Nassau Centennial). The incoming Assistant District Rotaract Representative is Robyn Curtis.

The public is invited to join the celebration of the Rotary Clubs on this auspicious occasion. For further information about the occasion or on Rotary in The Bahamas, visit www.rotarybahamas.com or the ‘Rotary Clubs of the Bahamas’ page on Facebook or on Instagram.