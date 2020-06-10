The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its role as the government coordinating agency facilitating the return of Bahamian nationals and residents, is pleased to advise the general public that Bahamasair relief flights for nationals and residents of The Bahamas will take place during June. These flights will go from Fort Lauderdale to New Providence and Grand Bahama, Tuesdays and Fridays, effective 12 June until 30 June. In order to obtain information about these flights, please check the Bahamasair website. (www.bahamasair.com)

Nationals and residents are required to take the COVID-19 PCR test with a negative result prior to departure. The test result should be sent in advance to the Ministry of Health at covid19travel@bahamas.gov.bs. Nationals and residents are also required to send their Bahamian addresses and telephone contacts to the Ministry of Health at the same email address.

Relief flights are also being organized from Haiti, Cuba and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Information can be found on the Bahamasair website. (www.bahamasair.com)

For any other information that is needed, please check the website of the Ministry of Health. (www.bahamas.gov.bs/health/)

As soon as other flights are arranged, the Ministry will advise members of the public accordingly.

Source:

Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs

June 8th, 2020