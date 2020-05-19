The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, on the resumption of repatriation flights to the Bahamas. The full statement reads as follows:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to refer to the national address made by the Most Hon. Dr Hubert A. Minnis, MP, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth, and the press release from the Office of the Prime Minister on 17 May 2020 on the subject of the resumption of the flights being organised to bring Bahamians and residents of The Bahamas home from Florida this week Thursday, 21 May, and Saturday, 23 May 2020.

For the two upcoming flights, the Ministry will liaise with the Ministries and Agencies responsible for Aviation, Immigration, Customs, Health and National Security, as well as the Airport Authority. The Ministry wishes to complement the information already provided to the general public by the Office of the Prime Minister and Bahamasair, with the following details to facilitate the process and ensure a smooth return to The Bahamas.

The flights will depart Florida via Bahamasair this week Thursday, 21 May, and Saturday, 23 May 2020, with both flights scheduled for 2:00 p.m.;

The qualifying Bahamians and residents of The Bahamas will be required to purchase tickets or use the return portion of their original purchase and make flight reservations online with Bahamasair. Information may obtained at:

www.bahamasair.com/quicklinks2/press-announcements/83-steps-for-booking-on-bahamian-return-flights

To qualify for the flights, the result of the mandatory COVID-19 test MUST BE NEGATIVE. The test must be taken at an accredited/certified testing facility, within 10 days of travel. The negative test result must be sent to the Ministry of Health and Bahamasair 48 hours before travel date to:

covid19@bahamas.gov.bs, covid19travel@bahamas.gov.bs and covid19@bahamasair.com

Additionally, your address and contact information in The Bahamas must be sent simultaneously to the Ministry of Health at:

covid19@bahamas.gov.bs and covid19travel@bahamas.gov.bs

During the flight, social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn at all times.

Returning Bahamians and residents will be required to report to the Government Quarantine Facility upon arrival to be assessed as to whether they will be placed in quarantine at the Facility or permitted to self-quarantine at their homes.

If placed in the Government Quarantine Facility, visitors will not be permitted. In the event that you are permitted to self-isolate, please have a family member on stand-by to collect you from the Facility.

If additional information is needed, please consult the website of the Ministry at mofa.gov.bs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to keep the general public informed of developments in this matter.”

Source:

Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs