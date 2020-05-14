(May 13, 2020)—The Counsellors Limited in partnership with the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Eleuthera Business Outlook 2020 Webinar Series to be held on May 21 and 22. The free event will be held under the theme “Post-COVID-19 Readiness and Preparedness.”

“Although Eleuthera Business Outlook has been forced to pivot to an online format this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are grateful for the opportunity to engage our business community in an innovative and interactive way,” said Joan Albury, CEO of The Counsellors and creator of the Business Outlook Series. “These unprecedented times also gives us the opportunity to tailor discussions towards helping Eleuthera—one of The Bahamas’ most diverse economies—to move forward and emerge stronger and more equipped when the pandemic passes.”

Thursday, May 21 will feature two webinars. The 10:30-11:30 am session focuses on the economy of Eleuthera, with discussions on Island Readiness: New Protocols and Plans for Reopening the Economy by Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey, MP, North Eleuthera; Benefits and Forecast by Gowon Bowe, Chief Financial Officer, Fidelity Bank and Public Health and Safety: Impact of COVID-19 by Dr Nikkiah Forbes, Director, Infectious Disease Programme, Ministry of Health.

The second session, from 11:30 am—12:30 pm, focuses on enterprise. Discussion topics include: Best Business Practices: Delivery of Goods and Services by Ryan Austin, Secretary, Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce; New Protocols for the Hotel Industry by Jennifer Hadland, Manager, French Leave Resort and New Protocols for the Restaurant Industry by Tiffany Johnson-Thompson, Manager, Daddy Joe’s Restaurant and Bar.

Thursday, May 21 will feature a session on sustainability, from 12-1:30 pm. Discussion topics include: The Plan for Moving Forward by Steven Hank Johnson, MP, Central & South; Food Security: BAMSI and Subsistence Farming by Hon Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries & Marine Resources; The Virtual Classroom by Dr Marcellus Taylor, Director of Education and Training in a Digital Age by Shaun Ingraham, President/CEO, One Eleuthera Foundation.

To register for the Eleuthera Business Outlook 2020 Webinar Series, visit tclevents.com.