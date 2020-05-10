During the past several weeks the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce (ECC) has been assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Eleuthera’s economy and discussing ways that the island’s economic engine can be jumpstarted once it’s given the ‘all clear’, said the ECC’s Executive Director, Candice Turnquest.

“Over the last month, we launched a COVID-19 Impact Assessment Survey and hosted a Virtual Symposium to garner feedback from our members on the impact of the pandemic and ways in which we can recover,” she shared, and added, “Following our consultations, we believe that the Government, through various economic stimulus programs, will play an important role in helping Family Islands.”

The ECC created a COVID-19 Recovery document focused on three priority areas, including; foreign investment projects and major developments; investment in Family Island businesses; and real estate/construction.

This document, said Director Turnquest was forwarded on Saturday, May 9th to the Bahamas Prime Minister as well as the Chairman of the new Economic Recovery Committee.

“It is our hope,” she shared, “that the suggestions noted will be given thoughtful consideration as they chart the way forward.”

Results from the Impact Assessment Survey were also included in the ECC’s COVID-19 Recovery document as an appendix.

See a link to the complete document below:

COVID-19 RECOVERY (Family Islands) (Final)