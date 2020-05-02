Newly appointed Superintendent Franklyn Neely, of the Royal Bahamas Police Foce based in Rock Sound, Eleuthera is appreciative of the donation of a new refrigerator for the police department. “The officers are most appreciative of the refrigerator which was lacking. It came at the perfect time!.”

The donation was made on behalf of the One Eleuthera Foundation by CEO Mr. Shaun Ingraham. “We are committed to assisting the people in the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we are pleased that we are able to help the hard working and committed police officers with this donation,” Mr. Ingraham said.

He noted that One Eleuthera stands ready and willing to work in all ways possible to provide support for front line workers in the awesome task they have in providing care and oversight for the people of Eleuthera.