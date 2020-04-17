NASSAU, Bahamas — During this COVID-19 fight, nine persons have lost their lives, Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands explained during a COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the Ministry of Health, Thursday, April 16, 2020.
“Our condolences go out to the family of the latest victim, and to the families of the eight other people who lost their lives to the virus. Let us keep these families in our prayers in their time of grief,” Dr. Sands stated.
He noted that earlier in the day on April 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in The Bahamas to 54 – 45 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, one in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.
The Health Minister stated that currently, there have been:
He said, “At the last press conference, we advised that persons suffering from comorbidities are at a very high risk and can experience death if COVID-19 is contracted.
This included:
The Health Minister also broke down the information related to the nine lives lost.
Case – Age, Sex, Island
Dr. Sands explained that these cases are from the category of the most vulnerable.
The Health Minister said, “My fellow Bahamians, it is a fact that as of April 16th, our COVID-19 confirmed deaths are 6.4 times more likely to have comorbidities or underlying conditions.”
Source:
Bahamas Information Services
By Llonella Gilbert
April 16th, 2020
