The Bahamas Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeff Lloyd circulated an audio address on Tuesday, April 14th, confirming that schools across the Bahamas would not open in mid-April as previously announced (See full audio address below).

In his message, he informed that all decisions taken by his Ministry will be guided by advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH), and that all education campuses in The Bahamas will remain closed for face-to-face instruction until the Ministry of Education (MOE) receives further information from the MOH.

He also announced that all examinations, including the national examinations – the GLAT, BJC, and BGCSE are postponed until the government deems it safe for school to resume its normal operation.

“Teaching and learning continues”, said the Minister, with the Ministry of Education’s virtual learning platform resuming instruction at 9am on Tuesday, April 14th, following the Easter holiday weekend. Minister Lloyd encouraged parents to make sure their children were registered with the Ministry’s virtual learning website (www.ministryofeducationbahamas.com), and to access the daily live and pre-recorded content now available.

He also spoke about the expansion of the virtual learning program to include cable television and ZNS programming, for those students who did not have access to a device or the internet, and the importance of all students staying engaged. “The Ministry of Education wishes to make it clear that education continues. This is not a vacation, or time off to relax the studious attention of our students to their school work. End of term and national exams will be held at a later date. You must be ready, and the only way to be ready is to be continuously engaged in meaningful learning experiences while at home.”

The Minister’s full audio address is available below: