On Monday evening, April 13th at 6pm, as the Easter holiday weekend came to an end – spent in full lock down by residents in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis delivered a national address, where he invited discussion on the way forward for the country during the coming weeks and months ahead, and provided an update on where the country stands in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

He said that social distancing measures, curfews and lock downs are having a positive effect, adding that residents must however continue to observe these measures and not become complacent. He thanked Bahamians for their fortitude and patience. He pointed out that the government has a comprehensive plan in place in response to COVID-19 which includes health agencies, social services, finance, national insurance board, the uniformed branches and all government ministries and agencies. A National Coordinating Committee is working with the private sector and the non-profit community in this fight as well, he said.

Doctors in private practice and all other health professionals are being asked by the PM to join the fight at a time when their expertise is greatly needed. He thanked all those who are doing their part as members of the citizen army.

While he said that the Ministry of Health would provide an update on Tuesday, April 14th, the Prime Minister confirmed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 49 (as of Monday 13th April 2020) with 8 confirmed deaths. He noted that those who have succumbed within the country to date were older with conditions leading to poor outcomes. These conditions included hypertension, asthma, obesity and malignancy (cancer).

To date, testing, he acknowledged, has been confined to those with moderate and severe symptoms of the disease. However, he stated that as testing expands he expects more people will be diagnosed, including those with mild symptoms. Testing, he announced, will be expanded this week and will result in an increase in the number of confirmed cases. He said this expansion in testing would also result in a lower fatality rate. He provided, however, no further details on how, where or what criteria would be used in the expanded testing. Health professions, he said, will continue to compile information on the outbreak that will guide the health strategy, including lock downs and curfews. The strategy being used by the government seeks to manage the disease to prevent a surge and prevent the loss of countless lives, he emphasized. Also, the South Beach Clinic will now operate as a COVID-19 facility able to accommodate 10 COVID-19 patients, effective Sunday, April 12th, 2020.

The Prime Minister welcomed ideas and suggestions from the public for finding the most efficient system for shopping, noting that this is still a work in progress. He thanked all for their patience. He reminded that the aim of the schedule is to limit the spread of the virus while ensuring that all have time to purchase necessities.

To this end, food shopping by last name is temporarily suspended – effective Tuesday, April 14th through Friday, April 17th, 2020. The alphabet shopping schedule will resume Monday 20 April 2020.

Grocery stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be reserved for seniors and those with disabilities. During weekend lock downs, grocery stores will operate on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for essential workers only.

– Saturdays from 6 a.m. to noon :- health professionals, police and defence force officers, employees of clearing banks and employees of wholesale distributors

– Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. :- remaining essential workers as identified in the Emergency Powers (Lock down) Order (this includes essential workers of core utilities such as water, electricity and communications, the media, the RBPF, security company workers, department of correctional facilities, customs, immigration, social services, environmental health services, waste disposal and sanitation workers, fire services and NIB).

Pharmacies will open on Saturdays until 3 p.m. for essential workers only. All pharmacies and food stores should have hand sanitizer available for use by all staff.

Store owners should also ensure that employees are wearing the appropriate protective equipment. The police will be present at major stores to support physical distancing protocols. Wholesale bakeries, water producers and wholesale food suppliers will also be allowed to operate during the lock downs to allow for re-stocking. The Prime Minister reiterated that there is no need to panic shop as he has been assured by local wholesalers that there is enough food for all.

He encouraged store owners to enforce the shopping schedule when it is in effect and to ensure that physical distancing protocols are observed. He encouraged store owners to find a system of access to their stores that works best with the above criteria in mind.

Residents, he said, are asked to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, at all times while away from their homes, and all residents are to travel with their ID at all times. The Prime Minister asked that people consider using reputable online grocery delivery services and encouraged the creation of more online delivery and pick-up options for food. To further stimulate domestic economic activity and manufacturing, the Government announced effective Friday, April 10th, 2020, a ban on the import of non-medical masks in order to help develop the local industry. This ban does not apply to the importation of medical-grade masks for health care workers.

The details of a Food Security Task force will also be announced shortly, said the PM. This task force will focus on ensuring that those in need are provided with adequate food. The Task force, he said, will also make recommendations to increase food production in The Bahamas, including through BAMSI, farmers’ markets, backyard and community gardens and other ways of producing and distributing food in the short-, medium- and long-term.

The government will be aggressively promoting healthier eating, nutrition and physical activity, he added, pointing out that the current range of health problems in the country and the resulting impact on immune systems, is playing a significant role in how our bodies deal with the effects of the virus.

The Ministry of Social Services, he said, is providing food vouchers and the National Insurance Board is providing assistance for those previously engaged in the formal tourism economy. For those outside of the formal economy or who would not be eligible for certain types of assistance, the Ministry of Health along with governmental and non-governmental agencies, is examining the issue of food insecurity and will mobilize resources to mitigate these challenges. Through their efforts, he said, fresh produce, cooked meals, grocery packets and other food supplies have already been delivered to those in need in Abaco, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, and New Providence.

The Cabinet is now reviewing the proposed Rental Assistance program which we will be announced once it has been finalized, said PM Minnis. The Prime Minister acknowledged that many Bahamians are concerned about their finances and are scared about what the future holds. He assured that work is being done around the clock to ensure that assistance is there for those in need.

An announcement, he said, will also be made on the formation of both an economic and a social development high-level group to offer recommendations on the way forward. He added that there is also ongoing consultation with Bahamian academics, historians and researchers, who are looking at the historical record and our National Archives to help give us greater perspective on how best to move forward.

The Office of the Prime Minister is also working on setting up a COVID-19 suggestions and questions platform on its website, opm.gov.bs, to provide a central point of contact for the submission of non-health related suggestions and questions.

Residents are asked to look out for more information on the Facebook page – Office of the Prime Minister The Bahamas to find out when this platform will go live.