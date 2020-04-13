Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis is scheduled to give a national address on Easter Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 6pm. See further details and viewing options on the poster below:
Ministry of Health Update – April 12th, 2020:
ONE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE – Update...
.
SEVEN – DAY WEATHER FORECAST 9th – 15th April, 2020
Thursday 9th – Partly cloudy to cloudy...
Eleven Cuban migrants were brought into the Defence Force base on Friday morning, April 10th, 2020, after...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas advised on Friday, April 10th, 2020 that a shipment of...
You must be logged in to post a comment.