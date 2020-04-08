Grocery store hours have been extended for the general public until 10pm on Tuesday 7th April and Wednesday 8th April, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today in a statement to the press.

On Thursday 9 April, food stores will also open from 6am to 10pm to accommodate essential workers only.

Health professionals, and members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force may shop from 6am to 12pm on Thursday.

From 12pm to 10pm Thursday, other essential workers may shop, including, corrections officers, NIB, social services, environmental health services, immigration, customs, waste disposal and sanitation companies.

Essential workers of core utilities, such as water and electricity or any other sector encompassing the provision of electronic communications including print and electronic media, may also shop from 12pm to 10pm on Thursday.

The announcement was made to address long lines at grocery stores.

The shopping schedule and physical distancing requirements remain in effect. Individuals must maintain a distance of at least six feet from others when out in public.

During the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Minnis urged members of the public to wear a mask when shopping.

Shoppers should also identify a designated shopper for each household and take a shopping list to the food store to cut down on the amount of time spent inside and as a courtesy to those waiting in line, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also announced that pharmacies will be allowed to operate until 3pm on Thursday 9 April.

Wholesale bakeries and water producers will be allowed to operate during the lockdown period to ensure the availability of bread and water when stores re-open on Tuesday 14 April.

Prime Minister Minnis assured the public that the country’s food stocks are healthy and that there is enough food for all residents.

“I know that these are very difficult and painful times but the decisions that we are making are to save lives,” said the Prime Minister.

“This situation is very fluid and therefore adjustments will have to be made as needed.”

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

April 7th, 2020