Ministry of Health wishes to join with people across the archipelago of The Bahamas in extending heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Judson Frazier Eneas. To his wife Marcheta and their three children, our prayers, thoughts and comfort are with you during and after this difficult time of mourning.

As a veteran healthcare specialist, Dr. Judson Eneas was one of the many frontline personnel engaged in trying to treat and protect the citizens of this nation. After testing positive with the coronavirus, COVID-19, on 1st April, 2020, and battling the illness in hospital, regrettably this morning, Sunday 5th April, Dr. Judson Eneas passed away. His passing marks the 5th death in the country related to COVID-19.

Dr. Judson Frazier Eneas was a seasoned doctor and renowned nephrologist. He studied and worked diligently to obtain a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Medical Degree. Training internationally in Internal Medicine and Nephrology, in 1986 Dr. Eneas returned home and established the Dialysis Services at Doctors Hospital. He is also the founder and Medical Director of RenalMed Associates Medical Center. Dr. Eneas was a caring, dedicated and compassionate person and member of the medical community.

Dr. Judson Eneas was also a pioneer in society. Along with many other accomplishments, in 1992 he founded The Gentlemen’s Club, a preparatory organization established to promote the growth and advancement of young men. This organization has assisted hundreds of young men with scholarships, training and personal enrichment. Dr. Judson Eneas was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Dr. Judson Eneas was a God-fearing man. His love for God and Christ molded the compassion and kindness he showed to his patients and their families. His legacy will be remembered for generations as his unforgettable work and character are woven into the fabric of this nation.

May his soul rest in peace.