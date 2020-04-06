The Office of the Prime Minister has announced that starting tomorrow, Monday, April 6th, until further notice, the following food shopping schedule comes into effect for the entire Bahamas.

Adults with the last name beginning A through F will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:

• Mondays: 6am to 12pm

• Wednesdays: 6am to 12 pm

• Thursdays: 1pm to 7pm

Adults with the last name beginning G through O will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:

• Mondays: 1pm to 7pm

• Wednesdays: 1pm to 7pm

• Fridays: 6am to 12pm

Adults with the last name beginning P through Z will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:

• Tuesdays: 1pm to 7pm

• Fridays: 1pm to 7pm

• Thursdays 6am to 12pm

Special provisions have been made for individuals 60 years of age and older and persons with disabilities. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may shop on Tuesdays from 6am to 12pm; however, persons in these categories may also choose to shop on the day assigned to their last name.

In addition:

• Each household should identify a single shopper to carry out food shopping.

• Shoppers will be required to provide photo identification to show proof of last name.

• Physical distancing protocols must be adhered to at all times.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis will provide additional details on the national response to COVID-19 when the House of Assembly meets on Monday, April 6th at 10am.

______________

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

April 5th, 2020