In a release on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, The Bahamas Ministry of Health confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 in the country. See the full release below:
“The Bahamas Ministry of Health confirms today, that there are six (6) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to twenty-one (21). Currently, there are four (4) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, sixteen (16) confirmed cases in New Providence and one (1) confirmed case from the island of Bimini.
The newly confirmed cases are as follows:
• Case #16 is a sixty-one (61) year old female with no history of travel, but is a contact of case #12;
• Case #17 is a sixty-seven (67) year old female, with no apparent history of travel and no direct link to other cases.
• Case #18 is a seventy-two (72) year old male health care worker with no history of travel and linked to a previous case. This person has been hospitalized.
• Case #19 is a fifty-nine (59) year old male with no history of travel and no direct link to other cases. This person has been hospitalized.
• Case #20 is a ninety-six (96) year old male with no history of travel and no direct link to other cases. This person has also been hospitalized.
• Case #21 is a fifty-seven (57) year old female with a history of travel to Florida. This person died on 31st March, 2020, and is the first recorded death from COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other fifteen (15) COVID-19 positive cases. Case #12 continues to be hospitalized and is receiving supportive management.
Members of the public are again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.”
Source:
Bahamas Ministry of Health
April 1st, 2020
