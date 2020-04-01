The Bahamas Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, released a statement on Tuesday, March 31st, in which they affirmed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) announced decision on March 24th, 2020, to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and confirmed the new dates announced on Monday, March 30th, for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, in 2021. See statement below:

“On the 24th March, 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a result of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further to this announcement The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) advised the Ministry of its support for and compliance with this decision.

In this regard, the Ministry endorses the decision of the relevant authorities to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This decision is not only a wise proactive measure but a sound preventative approach as we all work to protect the gems of the global and local sporting communities, while preparing for the safest environmental conditions that would lend itself to best performances by our athletes.

Yesterday, on the 30th March, 2020, Mr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been quoted as having said that The IOC, The International Paralympic Committee (IPC), The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and The Government Of Japan today agreed new dates for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, in 2021. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be celebrated from 23 July to 8 August 2021. They also agreed on new dates for the Paralympic Games, which is scheduled to be held from 24 August until 5 September 2021.

The Ministry encourages all of our athletes to keep their spirits high, continue to stay fit, stay focused and stay safe as together we overcome this obstacle before us.”

Source:

Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture

Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas

31st March, 2020