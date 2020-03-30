The Bahamas Ministry of Health confirms a new case of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eleven (11).

This latest case is a thirty-five (35) year old female with no history of travel, and no known links to previous cases. The newly confirmed case remains stable and is in isolation at home.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other ten (10) COVID-19 positive cases. None of the previous cases announced are in hospital, and all are in stable condition.

In view of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases, the Ministry of Health has decided to change the format of the COVID-19 Bahamas Dashboard to reflect the following statistics:

• “Confirmed, Suspected and Recorded Cases” will now be amended to “Confirmed Cases”;

• “Current Persons in Quarantine Facility” will now be amended to “Total Persons in Quarantine.” This new statistic will reflect the number persons in the Quarantine Facility and those persons who have been requested by a Ministry of Health-related health care provider to remain in self-quarantine;

• The “Number of Persons Released from Quarantine” will be omitted;

• The number of “Recovered Cases” and “Deaths” will be added to the new Dashboard.

Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

As part of the efforts to stay safe:

• stay at home;

• call your healthcare provider or the Surveillance Hotline if you are feeling ill and having fever and/or respiratory symptoms;

• frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water;

• cover your mouth and nose with your inner elbow or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it; and

• refrain from touching your face.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide regular updates to the public. For more information contact the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 376-9350 (8am-8pm) and 376-9387 (8pm – 8am); 502-7382 or toll free 1-242-300-2619.

Information and updates on COVID-19 can also be found at the Ministry’s website at https://www.covid19.gov.bs and The Bahamas Ministry of Health Facebook Page. Members of the public may also e-mail covid19@bahamas.gov.bs.

—

Source:

Bahamas Ministry of Health

28th March, 2020