The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released several announcements following the government’s decision to close the borders of The Bahamas, to all incoming passengers, effective March 27th, 2020, in reference to nationals of The Bahamas seeking to return to the country and to foreign nationals in The Bahamas seeking to return to their countries. See announcements below:

COVID-19 Bahamas Border Closure:

Nationals of The Bahamas Seeking to Return Home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refers to the press release of the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), regarding the Government’s decision to close the borders of The Bahamas, to all incoming passengers, effective 27 March. Planes can come empty to pick up passengers and leave.

It is realized that this is likely to result in the dislocation of Bahamian nationals and residents who are abroad and seeking to return home.

We urge you to make direct contact with the nearest Bahamian Embassy, High Commission or Honorary Consulate. The addresses can be found on mofa.gov.bs. If there is no office near you, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at mofaconsular@bahamas.gov.bs or dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs or mofabahamas@bahamas.gov.bs.

Bahamian Nationals Abroad in Distress or Seeking to Return to The Bahamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise the general public that if you have family members abroad who are Bahamian nationals in distress or seeking to return to The Bahamas, you should make direct contact with the nearest Bahamas Embassy, High Commission, Consulate General or Honorary Consulate.

A complete list of these offices can be found on the Ministry’s website mofa.gov.bs.

The Ministry wishes to advise further that, if there are no Bahamian Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates General or Honorary Consulates in the region where family members are currently located, then, contact should be made with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at mofaconsular@bahamas.gov.bs or dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs or mofabahamas@bahamas.gov.bs or 1-242 827-3106.

Foreign Nationals in The Bahamas Seeking to Return to Their Countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise the general public that foreign nationals residing in The Bahamas, who are in distress or seeking to return to their country should make direct contact with their respective Embassy/High Commission or Honorary Consulate located in The Bahamas.

Foreign nationals who are not represented in The Bahamas should make contact with the Consular Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for information on how to contact their Embassy/High Commission or Honorary Consulate.

The Consular Division can be reached at mofaconsular@bahamas.gov.bs or dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs.

—

Source:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nassau, The Bahamas

27 March 2020