The residence of a 56-year-old man in Green Castle, South Eleuthera, was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon, March 21st, 2020.

An anonymous caller contacted the Rock Sound Police Station by telephone shortly after 5pm and reported that a house was on fire at the rear of Club 9000 within Green Castle, and requested Police assistance. Officers from the Rock Sound Station, along with the South Eleuthera Emergency Partners (SEEP), as well as members of the community responded and attempted to extinguish the flames. Efforts, however, were unsuccessful in saving the home.

The 56-year-old homeowner reported leaving his residence on foot around 4:00pm, and upon his return about an hour later, he met his home on fire.

Investigations, said Police, are ongoing.