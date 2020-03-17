In response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic, The Ministry of Education, announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions – both public and private – to begin on Monday, March 16th, 2020 until Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. For the complete communication, see release below:

“In light of the recently confirmed case of the corona virus in The Bahamas, The Ministry of Education (MOE) officially announces the closure of all schools, both public and private, and educational institutions, beginning Monday, March 16th, 2020 until Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. In the Public Sector, teachers and students are not required to report to school; However, all administrators, support staff, and security personnel are expected to report for duty tomorrow Monday, March 16th, 2020, and to await further instructions. Meantime, all Staff of the Ministry of Education Headquarters and various satellite offices are to report to work as usual.

In this vein, MOE staff members are strongly cautioned to observe the protocols provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO); as they are critical to the safety, health, and well-being of all. Parents and Guardians are encouraged to adhere rigorously to the hygienic guidelines outlined and ensure that their children and those in their care do the same.

These protocols include….

Ø Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Ø Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Ø Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Ø Practice respiratory hygiene

Ø Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Ø Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover.

Ø Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider.

On Wednesday, 18th March, 2020, during a communication in the HOA, The Minister of Education the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, will give additional details on upcoming examinations,

The Department of Education’s Virtual School, the lunch programmes, and other special needs areas in The Ministry of Education.

As further investigations of the recently reported COVID 19 case are not yet completed, the Ministry of Education is guided by the need to exercise great vigilance. Therefore, as the country is now braced to guard against the spread of this illness in our community, it is imperative that every resident of The Bahamas realize the vital role we all play in its containment. The Ministry reiterates the importance of each citizen to vigorously follow the protocols outlined by the WHO in conjunction with the Bahamas Ministry of Health.

As the Prime Minister stated in his National Address, fake news is very prevalent. Therefore, be sure to pay attention ONLY to credible and reliable news sources.

With God’s help, we will conquer this malady that afflicts us. God bless the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

Source:

Ministry of Education

Communications Section

Nassau, The Bahamas