The Glass Window Bridge was officially closed on Saturday evening, February 22nd, 2020 at 7pm, due to the dangerous weather conditions. See statement below from local Eleuthera authorities:

“Officials on the island of Eleuthera wish to inform motorists and other road users that the Glass Window Bridge is officially CLOSED effective 7:00pm today’s date (Saturday, February 22nd, 2020) due to strong sea surge.

The bridge will reopen only when the weather permits.

Please stay away from the area of the Bridge until the All Clear is given.”

Check back regularly, as The Eleutheran will update as soon as the ‘All Clear’ is given for the re-opening of the Bridge.