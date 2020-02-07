Minister of National Security the Hon. Marvin Dames, led a delegation to Eleuthera, on January 30th, 2020, where they interacted with local Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officers, civic leaders and neighbourhood watch stakeholders in Governor’s Harbour and Hatchet Bay.

Among those with the Minister were Permanent Secretary Eugene Poitier; Dr. Jennifer Bethel of the Ministry’s Research and Development Section; Officer in Charge (OIC) of the RBPF National Neighbourhood Watch Council Liaison Unit Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Wilton Johnson and Co-Chairs Keno Wong and Alesha Hart; and Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera Hank Johnson.

While on Eleuthera, the delegation interacted with local RBPF representatives, including Eleuthera OIC Chief Superintendent Stephen Adderley, Superintendent Fred Sands, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Neely, ASP Nigel Rolle, Inspector Julian Newbold, and other senior officers, as well as Family Island Administrator for South Eleuthera Gregory Knowles, and community leaders.

Minister Dames and the delegation toured police stations, took part in a walkabout in Hatchet Bay, and informally talked with officers posted on the island. He also interacted with officers from New Providence, who were on the island conducting training for more than 100 candidates for the Eleuthera branch of the National Neighbourhood Watch. Those candidates graduated in a ceremony on January 31st, 2020.

(BIS Photos / Eric Rose)