A three-car accident, involving a head-on collision has resulted in serious injuries in Governor’s Harbour on Friday evening. The accident involved an overtaking vehicle traveling north, running an initial car off of the road, then colliding head on with a second vehicle.

According to reports, shortly before 7pm on Friday evening, January 31st, 2020, officers at the Governor’s Harbour Police Station received information about a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway, south of Knowles Drive, near Governor’s Harbour. Officers arrived at the scene around 7:04pm, where they met a traffic accident which involved three vehicles.

The first vehicle was a gray Ford Mustang driven by an adult male driver. The second vehicle was a green Toyota Camry driven by an adult female driver. The third vehicle was a white Lexus RX SUV driven by an adult female, with two passengers, a second adult female, and an adult male.

The white Lexus was reported to have been headed south. The Toyota and the Mustang were said to have been heading north when the Mustang attempted to overtake the Toyota, and clipped the rear bumper of the Camry, sending it off the western side of the road. The Mustang was said to have then collided head-on with the Lexus, sending that vehicle into the bushes.

Medical personnel from the Palmetto Point clinic arrived on scene, said reports, and assessed that the female driver of the Toyota was not injured. However, the driver of the Mustang received serious injuries, and was transported to the Palmetto Point clinic. The female passenger of the Lexus was said to be in critical condition, and was transported to the Eleuthera Medical Center, along with the male passenger of the Lexus who also sustained minor injuries.

Investigations by police are ongoing.