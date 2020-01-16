George Damianos, Chief Executive Officer for Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, and Lana Rademaker, Chief Brokerage Officer, on January 8th, 2020, announced the company’s top agents for 2019.

Nick Damianos was the company’s overall Top Producing Sales Agent, breaking a company record for total dollar volume of sales for the 5th year in a row. Jonathan Morris earned the title of Top Producer in the Eleuthera market while Jane Patterson was awarded Top Producer in Abaco.

“In 2015 Nick shattered our company record for sales volume in a single year,” Rademaker said. “In each consecutive year since then, he has broken his own record. His success is a testament to the hard work and long hours he puts in. Nick’s diligence and knowledge have paid off year after year with his main focus consistently remaining to build lasting relationships with his clients.”

Rademaker added that in addition to recognizing Jane Patterson as Top Producer in Abaco for her sales achievements, she is proud of the entire Abaco sales team, considering all that they have been through both personally and professionally in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

“Our Abaco team has been an inspiration to all of us,” Rademaker said. “Despite their lives being turned upside down overnight by Hurricane Dorian, their attitudes have remained positive and their spirits strong. It is truly a gift to have every one of them on our team, and we look forward to more and more rebuilding for the Abacos in 2020.”

As Abaco continues to focus on recovery and restoration for the foreseeable future, a considerable number of buyers are exploring the Eleuthera market for their second home purchases.

“While each group of islands in The Bahamas has its own distinct personality and identity, we’re finding that mainland Eleuthera, particularly the areas of Gregory Town, Current and Rainbow Bay is appealing to people who may have originally been looking to purchase a vacation home in Abaco,” said Jonathan Morris, 2019 Top Producer for Eleuthera. “Similar to the Abaco Cays, mainland Eleuthera is easily accessible from the U.S. and offers an abundance of pristine beaches. We’re seeing a growing interest in Eleuthera as home buyers explore new markets in The Bahamas to invest in.”

Based on the rate of second and third home sales in 2019, Rademaker added that the vacation home market throughout The Bahamas should remain strong and steady throughout 2020.

“As we look toward celebrating our 75th anniversary in the upcoming year, the entire Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty team remains dedicated to being the top professionals in all of our markets,” she said.

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has been an industry leader since 1945 specializing in the listing, marketing and sale of luxury and waterfront properties. With 10 offices throughout The Bahamas, Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty boasts the most experienced and successful team of real estate professionals, consistently ranking among the top producers in The Bahamas real estate industry.

