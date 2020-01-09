“The doors at our Rock Sound clinic officially opened on Monday December 9th. We are excited to bring our healthcare services to Eleuthera and we aim to be an integral and valuable part of the community,” said Dr. Graham Cates, family physician and founder of Family Medicine Center.

“A lot of thought and planning went into making the Rock Sound facility right for the community it serves, and already, the response from the public to this new clinic has been overwhelming and very positive,” said Dr. Cates.

Frank Horton, one of the patients visiting the clinic on opening day, said, “I am so proud to have Dr. Cates, Dr. Friend and the team of healthcare professionals here in Eleuthera. The service is comprehensive and professional.”

Another patient, Joey Lewless said, “It is amazing to have a world class clinic right here at home. I can save a lot of money having access to great healthcare without having to travel into Nassau.”

The new clinic provides comprehensive healthcare for the whole family. Services include primary care; urgent care; outpatient services; and diabetes care; the clinic also features a full-service onsite pharmacy, X-ray and ultrasound.

Specialty services provided at Family Medicine Center’s primary facility headquartered in Nassau, will also be made available at the Rock Sound location.

“I’m excited to welcome patients here,” said Dr. Zenna Friend – the primary attending physician at Family Medicine Center Rock Sound. Dr. Friend, who is from Wemyss Bight, Eleuthera will be working alongside Jai Leal, a paramedic based in Eleuthera since early 2013.

“I’m really happy to be in Eleuthera,” Dr. Friend said. “It’s a privilege to be able to serve the community by providing quality healthcare and helping people get healthy and stay healthy.”

The new clinic, located on Queen’s Highway, just south of the Rock Sound Homecoming site, will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm. For more information visit www.familymedicinecenter.org/eleuthera or call (242) 334-2500.